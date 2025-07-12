Playboi Carti Allegedly Sent Tyler The Creator Cease And Desist Over "CHROMAKOPIA" Verse

Tyler The Creator rapped about a similar situation on Clipse's new album, but nothing linked it to Playboi Carti explicitly. Grains of salt!

Tyler The Creator has a bone to pick. He recently rapped about another artist threatening to sue him over a feature on the new Clipse album, and new rumors now suggest that Playboi Carti is the target.

To be clear, nothing has explicitly confirmed this, whether from either artist's camps or other verifiable information online. So take this report from No NDA Network on Twitter with a massive grain of salt, but it's picking up steam.

According to this rumor, Carti allegedly sent Tyler, The Creator a cease and desist over a feature. Playboi Carti's verse on Tyler, The Creator's CHROMAKOPIA appeared only on the first pressing vinyl version, specifically on the track "Thought I Was Dead" featuring ScHoolboy Q.

The Opium boss' contributions did not make it onto official versions of the 2024 LP on streaming services. What's more is that this situation already caused some fans to point to King Vamp when the Hawthorne native's verse alongside Pusha T and No Malice on "P.O.V." came out.

However, Carti performed at Tyler's Camp Flog Gnaw festival a few weeks after CHROMAKOPIA came out. Maybe contracts got in the way, but that seems to suggest there might not be much truth to this report. We will see whether or not either artist addresses this issue outright.

Tyler The Creator & Playboi Carti

For those unaware, Tyler, The Creator and Playboi Carti's relationship has been very solid up to this point. They first linked up on wax on "Telephone Calls" off of the first A$AP Mob Cozy Tapes edition. Since then, they collaborated on "EARFQUAKE" off of Tyler's 2019 album IGOR. While they don't have any other collaborations, they have shown love to one another on social media multiple times.

With this context in mind, this alleged news is probably shocking to both fanbases. These days, it seems like no one can trust any previously formed artistic relationship... Was that always the case or did something really shift? Either way, these speculative rumors and reports still need more verification.

Meanwhile, Playboi Carti's working on BABY BOI and Tyler, The Creator continues to tour CHROMAKOPIA across the world. We will see if this unconfirmed rumor ever gets another update, and how fans continue to react to this alleged rift. Many of them hope that they're just fine, and that this is another example of misinterpretation. But we'll see...

