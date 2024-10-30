Ola Runt Responds To Playboi Carti's 2020 Diss Song After Prison Release

The rapper is ready to resume beef.

Ola Runt and Playboi Carti do not get along. The two rappers have been going at one another for years. Playboi Carti went as far as to aim a diss track at Ola Runt on his 2020 album, Whole Lotta Red. The diss was titled "Stop Breathing," but Runt didn't have much time to respond. He was sent to prison the same year the song dropped. He was let out at the end of August, however, and he's eager to pick the beef back up. Ola Runt hopped on Instagram and made it very clear that he has a response track ready to go. He previewed the song in a car, and leveled some aggressive threats at Playboi Carti.

Ola Runt's diss is reportedly titled "All Dead." The title seems to be riffing on Playboi Carti's most recent single, "All Red." Runt calls out the enigmatic Playboi Carti for failing to get his music played in his native Atlanta. "Whole Lotta Red," Ola Runt raps. "How you say that's music but the A don't play it." The rapper then goes after Carti's masculinity. "P**sy n**ga you wearin' thongs, I bet you shave your legs," he adds. Ola Runt took things a step further by tagging Playboi Carti on Instagram. He also targeted Carti's crew, Homixide Gang.

Ola Runt Claims Carti's Music Doesn't Get ATL Play

Playboi Carti's 2020 song was a scathing diss that went after Runt's Henchmen crew. Bars like "I got n**gas in chain gang on my side" and "I had the n**gas shank Ola for a pie" made it clear Carti wasn't playing around. The conflict between these two men stem from the death of Carti's friend Bigg Sosa. It's widely believed that Runt's crew was responsible for Sosa's death in 2023. "Ever since my brother died (Died, what? What? Yeah)," Carti added on the song. "I've been thinkin' 'bout homicide."