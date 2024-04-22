Freddy P Accuses Diddy Of Threatening His Life, Blames Him For Leaving Da Band

Freddy P, a former member of the MTV Making The Band 2 group, Da Band, claims Diddy once made a threat on his life during a heated exchange in the studio. He made the allegations during an appearance on The Art of Dialogue, on Friday, explaining that it caused him to leave the group.

"One day, I was waking up, and I was in a mood. I'm in the studio, I'm snapping or whatever. I didn't even want to be f*cked with," Freddy said. "You know when you around a bunch of goofies and you a street n***a, sometimes you don't want to be around the nerds. So I'm in that b*tch; I'm just frustrated with a lot of sh*t going on. Anyway, we get into a situation. We in front of everybody, na like, "Man, what you think you bout it or something?' He was like, 'Na, I'll buy every house on your block, shut every light off in that b*tch, and every time you come out that b*tch you'll get popped.' When he tell you some sh*t like that, you go to picture him purchasing every house, you going to picture every light going off, and that sh*t silenced me."

Read More: Da Band's Freddy P Says Diddy Is Why He "Really Hates F*ckin' Life"

Diddy Attends "Making The Band 4: The Final Chapter"

NEW YORK - APRIL 23: Rapper and actor Diddy AKA Sean Combs attends MTV's "Making The Band 4: The Final. Chapter" live finale at The Hudson Theatre on April 23, 2009 in New York City. (Photo by George Napolitano/FilmMagic)

Freddy added that he was so bothered by the threat, that he considered taking Diddy's life first. "I was trying to take his ass out," he admitted. "Me and my dog, God rest his soul, we had a G Wagon, and he had his little two twos, I had a little pistol on me or whatever. I had the Mac or whatever, and we were waiting for his p*ssy ass to come out."

Freddy P Speaks On Diddy

Check out the full interview above. It comes after Homeland Security agents raided Diddy's homes in Los Angeles and Miami, last month, amid a sex trafficking investigation. The Bad Boy mogul has maintained his innocence and hasn't been charged with any crimes. Be on the lookout for further updates on Freddy P on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Willie Taylor Claims "Making The Band" Set Artists Up For "Failure" Amid Diddy Controversy

[Via]