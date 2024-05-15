Clay Gravesande & Celina Powell React As Clay's Mother Delivers Scathing Criticism Of Their Viral Relationship

Clay Gravesande is a former cast member of Love Is Blind who is a bit of a fan favorite. However, fans were shocked this past week when he seemingly debuted a brand-new relationship with none other than Celina Powell. Overall, Powell is seen as a bit of a clout chase. She is known for sleeping with rappers and entertainers, and posting about it for the world to see. In fact, she grew to prominence thanks to her exploits on DJ Akademiks' stream and some of the wild stories she would tell.

Following the debut of this supposed relationship, fans started spamming Clay's mother Margarita with information about Powell. This subsequently led to a statement from Margarita, in which she had a very clear and direct message for her son. I didn’t know who CP was until everyone started sending me her youtube information [throwing up emoji] it’s very interesting that some men will lose everything thinking that the apple is good but its a forbidden choice (do better). The deceiver uses old tricks to attack and destroy," she wrote. “Clayton Alexander, you know that Jesus will allow things to occur. He’s still trying to get your attention…. Please surrender to him.”

Clay Gravesande Called Out By His Mom

Following this statement, Clay offered up his own response, saying "Heard you mom… my apologies,” according to The Shade Room. As for Celina, she wasn't as nice. On her IG story, she wrote “Hey guys, I just wanted to say, to all the people who don’t like me: Breathe in and breathe out.“ Cause there’s nothing more you guys can do.” Moreover, she posted herself rapping along to "Hit em Up" with some pointed lyrics, saying “F**k you and your motherf***g momma.” Needless to say, this entire relationship has sent people into a complete frenzy.

Let us know what you think about all of this, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that Celina Powell is the wrong person to be messing around with? What do you think of fans sending messages to Gravesande's mom? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the entertainment world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite personalities and their upcoming projects.

