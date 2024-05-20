Who Is "Love Is Blind" Star Clay Gravesande? Celina Powell's Rumored Boyfriend

Clay Gravesande rose to fame as a participant on Love Is Blind. While his time on the show didn’t result in vows exchanged, fans still held out hope that he would find true love. However, things are taking a controversial turn for the social media personality. Gravesande is making headlines for an alleged relationship with the notorious personality and YouTuber Celina Powell. The infamous model has gained a reputation for her multiple allegations against notable Black men. While Gravesande has since shut down the dating rumors, he still refers to Powell as a “cool ass person.” Right now, it’s unclear what went down between the two, but public interest in Clay Gravesande continues to grow.

Background

Clayton Gravesande hails from Somerset, New Jersey, where he attended Franklin High School. He furthered his education at the University of South Carolina, where he excelled as a star sprinter on the track and field team. During his collegiate athletic career, he earned six-time NCAA All-American honors and was team captain in 2014. Professionally, Clay Gravesande is an Enterprise and Sales Entrepreneur. He owns WaveSandy Water Rentals, a jet ski and boat rental business in Charlotte, North Carolina. Clay also supplements his income through an Airbnb rental property, also based in Charlotte.

Clay Gravesande’s Journey: From Love Is Blind To Public Scrutiny

Clay Gravesande became quite popular when he participated in the sixth season of the Netflix show Love is Blind. During his time there, he made a deep connection with Amber Desiree "AD" Smith. In fact, the pair had made plans to get married. However, despite their strong bond, he made a surprising decision not to marry her at the altar.

In an appearance on The Tamron Hall Show, Clay Gravesande opened up about what influenced his choice on Love Is Blind. He stated that it was due to personal issues and fears of commitment stemming from witnessing his father's infidelity and its impact on his family. This candid revelation about his struggles resonated with many viewers. In the Season 6 reunion special trailer, Clay expressed that he regretted his decision. Specifically, he admitted that he might have made a mistake by not committing to AD. The reunion episode further teased unresolved feelings, leaving fans speculating about their future.

The Celina Powell Controversy

Recently, Clay Gravesande left Love Is Blind fans wondering what went wrong. This is because he was linked with the infamous social media personality and notorious influencer Celina Powell. Powell has gained a reputation as a controversial figure over the last few years for her unsubstantiated statements about affairs with Black men in the industry. She doesn’t seem to mind the constant criticism, though, and has labeled herself a “Black Widow.”

This is why Clay Gravesande’s rumored relationship with Powell sparked considerable interest. Their alleged connection first came to light when the 28-year-old model shared a video on Instagram featuring her snuggling in bed with Clay. In the clip, Clay could be seen giving Powell a tender kiss on the cheek as she pulls him closer. Shortly after, she posted a steamy photo of herself wrapped around Clay in front of a full-length mirror, further fueling speculation about their relationship.

Clay's mother, Margarita, was not a fan of the rumored relationship, as she made clear on Instagram. Much to the delight of his fans, Clay has denied any romantic relationship with Celina Powell. He stated that they simply made content together, and he was never after anything serious. Notably, Clay never posted any pictures or videos of her on any of his social media accounts. Powell has also taken down the posts that featured Clay.

