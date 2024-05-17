Clay Gravesande Claims Celina Powell "Used" Him, Confirms They're Not Dating

Recently, Celina Powell took to social media to debut what appeared to be her new relationship with former Love Is Blind star, Clay Gravesande. She posted a clip of the two of them cuddled up in bed, leaving fans to speculate. Immediately, commenters began to make their thoughts on the apparent partnership known, and many weren't feeling it. Gravesande's own mother, Margarita, even hopped on her Instagram Story to denounce the unexpected relationship.

She didn't hold back in her response, urging her son to "do better." Of course, this only added fuel to the fire, particularly when Powell decided to clap back. The internet personality shared a message for those who don't like her, advising them to “Breathe in and breathe out. Cause there’s nothing more you guys can do.” She even went on to share a clip of herself rapping along to 2Pac's "Hit Em Up," mouthing the words “F**k you and your motherf***g momma.”

Clay Gravesande Clarifies His Relationship With Celina Powell

Gravesande, on the other hand, offered his apologies to his mother. This left some wondering why he didn't come to Powell's defense amid the criticism. During a recent interview, however, he clarified that they were never actually dating. Moreover, they only linked up to make content.

"Celina actually is a cool a** person," he said on New Rory & Mal. "I went to Belize with another female actually, and then I came back and I was gonna actually shoot some content with Celina. It was really kind of innocent, bro." Gravesande continued, confirming he made it clear to Powell that he wasn't interested in anything serious. "I was being used," he also added. "She got me, she won." What do you think of Clay Gravesande confirming that he and Celina Powell were never really an item? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

