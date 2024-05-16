Who Is Celina Powell? The Infamous Industry Groupie

Celina Powell is a notorious online personality known for attempting to "expose" male celebrities with wild accusations and alleged sexual encounters. The 29-year-old has admitted to lying about several claims she's made in the past, while many of her alleged "flings" have denied any involvement with the controversial figure. As for her romantic life, it looks like Celina is now dating Love Is Blind alum Clay Gravesande. However, there’s much more to this personality that’s made her quite infamous.

A History Of Clout Chasing Claims

Celina Powell's history centers around clout-chasing attempts and unfounded claims against high-profile figures. One of her most infamous moves was alleging she was pregnant with Offset's baby back in 2017. This, of course, made headlines, especially since Cardi B was also pregnant at the time. Powell even posted a fake paternity test online suggesting Offset, whose real name is Kiari Cephus, was the father of her alleged unborn baby "Karma." She eventually admitted to lying about the entire ordeal. Powell used images of her friend's ultrasound to spread the rumor before apologizing to Cardi in a video.

Another target of Celina Powell's was Snoop Dogg. She accused the West Coast icon of cheating on his wife, Shante, with her during an alleged drug-fueled sexual encounter. In a lengthy "storytime" video on YouTube, Powell went into great detail about the suspected rendezvous. She even shared alleged screenshots of racy texts and semi-nude photos from Snoop. However, Snoop vehemently denied the claims. He also announced plans for a show called "Clout Chasers" following the drama. Powell made claims about an alleged relationship with Lil Meech. She posted herself wearing a BMF neckpiece, with Summer Walker's "I'll Kill You" playing in the background.

Celina Powell has claimed to be linked with several other celebrities over the years. A notable mention is Trey Songz, whom Powell claimed kidnapped her. There’s also Tee Grizzley, Young Thug, Waka Flocka Flame, and even the late Aaron Carter, whom she dated briefly in 2018. She also alleged having an encounter with Drake. However, Drizzy swiftly shut down her advances. Notably, with this attempt, there were text messages showing him rejecting her advances. Powell had also dated infamous Hip Hop insider DJ Akademiks on and off in recent years. The relationship blossomed for a while, and Akademiks reportedly gifted her a G-Wagon, which she posted on her social media in 2020. However, it is unclear what led to the end of the relationship. Akademiks would later tell VladTV that he slept with Powell, but she was not his ex-girlfriend.

Celina Powell's Legal Troubles

Celina Powell's clout-chasing antics meant all of her legal troubles were in our faces as well. In 2018, she was reportedly arrested for over $60,000 worth of outstanding bonds related to crimes like shoplifting and evading the police. Three years later, in 2021, she was arrested in Miami for driving on a suspended license. Then, in 2022, Powell was sentenced to two years in prison for violating the terms of her probation by failing to comply with court-mandated drug and alcohol tests.

A New Reality Star Boyfriend

This year, Celina Powell graces our headlines again for her purported new relationship with reality star Clay Gravesande from the most recent season of Love Is Blind on Netflix. She confirmed the romance by posting a video of her cuddled up in bed with Clay, who she referred to as "my man." Another photo showed the pair being intimate together. The romance has drawn backlash from fans still upset over Clay's controversial appearance on the dating show.

Gravesande and A.D Smith were previously engaged, and the Love Is Blind alums even made it to the altar. Gravesande didn't go through with it, admitting he "struggled with commitment" and made a "mistake." Many are now questioning his motives for quickly moving on with the infamous Celina Powell. Unsurprisingly, this relationship is being viewed as an attempt to extend his 15 minutes of fame. In a similar fashion, Powell is also the subject of scrutiny. To many, Clay Gravesande is her latest ploy for more fame and attention.

[via]