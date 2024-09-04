Joseline Hernandez Goes Topless For Playboy Mexico Photoshoot

Zeus Network's Joseline's Cabaret: Atlanta Season 2 Screening
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 18: Joseline Hernandez attends Zeus Network's Joseline's Cabaret: Atlanta Season 2 screening at AMC Madison Yards 8 on April 18, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
Joseline Hernandez is expanding her horizons.

Joseline Hernandez is someone who has certainly made a name for herself in the reality TV world. Overall, she has proven to be someone controversial. She has beef with a few people, and it has led to some infamous fights. For instance, she famously threw down with Amber Rose. However, Hernandez also has a softer side to her that she isn't afraid to show off sometimes. In fact, it was on display recently thanks to her latest photoshoot.

As you can see down below, Hernandez did a shoot with Playboy Mexico. The reality TV star was even on the cover of the publication. She did a full photoshoot for Playboy and in numerous photos, she could be seen completely topless. Of course, we cannot post those photos on HotNewHipHop. However, what we can do, is show you some of the images in which she is covered up. Over on The Shade Room, fans were praising Hernandez for her latest achievement.

Joseline Hernandez Graces The Cover Of Playboy

"Her coming out that water is the money," one person wrote. "She looks beautiful! Whoever the stylist was needs to be with her 24/7!" said another. Needless to say, this is a huge win for the reality star. Hernandez has been working hard, and it has most certainly paid off. Despite its shift in recent years, Playboy remains a massive brand and many would love to be featured within its pages. Only time will tell what Hernandez decides to do next.

Let us know what you think of this photoshoot, in the comments section down below. Did you expect Joseline Hernandez to do something like this? What do you believe this means for her career moving forward? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the entertainment world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite personalities and their upcoming projects.

