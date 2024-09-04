Joseline Hernandez Goes Topless For Playboy Mexico Photoshoot

Joseline Hernandez is expanding her horizons.

Joseline Hernandez is someone who has certainly made a name for herself in the reality TV world. Overall, she has proven to be someone controversial. She has beef with a few people, and it has led to some infamous fights. For instance, she famously threw down with Amber Rose. However, Hernandez also has a softer side to her that she isn't afraid to show off sometimes. In fact, it was on display recently thanks to her latest photoshoot.

As you can see down below, Hernandez did a shoot with Playboy Mexico. The reality TV star was even on the cover of the publication. She did a full photoshoot for Playboy and in numerous photos, she could be seen completely topless. Of course, we cannot post those photos on HotNewHipHop. However, what we can do, is show you some of the images in which she is covered up. Over on The Shade Room, fans were praising Hernandez for her latest achievement.

Joseline Hernandez Graces The Cover Of Playboy

"Her coming out that water is the money," one person wrote. "She looks beautiful! Whoever the stylist was needs to be with her 24/7!" said another. Needless to say, this is a huge win for the reality star. Hernandez has been working hard, and it has most certainly paid off. Despite its shift in recent years, Playboy remains a massive brand and many would love to be featured within its pages. Only time will tell what Hernandez decides to do next.

