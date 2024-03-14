Big Lex Claims Joseline Hernandez Smelled Like Onions During Their Fight

If you are a fan of Big Lex, then you know that she hates Joseline Hernandez. These two have never really liked each other, and it has led to a longstanding feud. Overall, these two got into an altercation months ago on TV. This altercation subsequently led to charges against Hernandez. The entire case has since been put to bed and Hernandez has gotten her punishment. However, for many, the whole thing is still on a lot of people's minds. Whenever Big Lex does an interview, the journalist always makes sure to ask about what went down.

Recently, Big Lex sat down and had an in-depth conversation about the altercation. While speaking to the interviewer, Lex claimed that her fight with Joseline didn't hurt. Although it seems like Joseline did get some heavy hits in, Lex claims that it didn't affect her at all. Moreover, she went and insulted Hernandez. In the clip below, you can see that she accuses the star of having a bad body odor. She even says that Hernandez has always smelled like onions.

Big Lex Speaks

Fans weren't so sold on the comments made by Big Lex. Overall, the commenters over at The Neighborhood Talk were quick to say that they believe Joseline's punches certainly did damage. "Not listening to someone that called the police, cried, and ran for their life talk sh*t," one person wrote. "After getting beat like that I wouldn’t have nothing to say," said another. Needless to say, these comments have ultimately backfired.

