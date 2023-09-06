Joseline Hernandez Reveals Her “Love & Hip-Hop Atlanta” Salary

Joseline Hernandez was easily one of the biggest stars on Love & Hip-Hop Atlanta during her run between 2012 and 2017. Overall, Love & Hip-Hop is one of the biggest reality TV series in America, and the Atlanta version has proven to be a success. That said, when you think of all of the talent on these shows, you would expect them to be paid accordingly. After all, doing reality TV can be seriously hard work. Sure, you may just be living your life, but the vulnerability that comes with letting people see your inner world is quite taxing.

Recently, according to The Jasmine Brand, Hernandez recently sat down with Carlos King for a conversation about her life on LHHATL. As Hernandez explains, she was constantly being given raises for her work. However, there was good reason for this. Overall, she was the cast's most popular personality, and the network wanted to keep her on board for many years. “Within the first week I went from making like $1,500 per episode to making $11,000 per episode," she revealed. "In a week. I didn’t ask for them to bump me up, they bumped me up.”

Joseline Hernandez Tells All

She then continued about her salary trajectory and how it eventually reached $50K per episode. “Then second season, I was making like $15,000, and then like by the end of second season I went up to like $20,000…they just kept bumping me up," Hernandez says. "They was just throwing money at me they was like ‘we don’t want her not to come to work’…they would just bump me up. They did that for years.” Considering the amount of episodes in a season, Hernandez could make close to $2 million per year. Moreover, she was getting a bonus that was close to $250K, every single season. Needless to say, she was bringing home a lot of cash.

If you are looking for an industry to get into, perhaps reality TV is the way to go. Let us know what you think about Hernandez's revelation, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the entertainment world.

