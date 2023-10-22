Big Lex Dropped By Lawyer Amid Joseline Hernandez’s Assault Case

Big Lex's lawyer has jumped ship amid the ongoing assault case against Joseline Hernandez, in which Lex is the alleged victim. In court documents obtained by Rader Online, attorney Brian Andino asked to withdraw from the case, citing "irreconcilable differences." He didn't provide any further explanation and the judge has yet to accept his withdrawal.

The case stems from a fight between Lex and Hernandez backstage at the Floyd Mayweather v. John Gotti III in June. Clips from the night show Hernandez brutally beating on Lex even as security tries to step in. Hernandez is facing charges of felony resisting officers with violence, felony battery on law enforcement officer, misdemeanor battery, misdemeanor battery/touch or strike/cause bodily harm, and a misdemeanor trespass charge.

Joseline Hernandez Attends Joseline's Cabaret

ATLANTA, GA - AUGUST 13: Joseline Hernandez attends Joseline's Cabaret at ONYX Atlanta on August 13, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/ Wireimage)

In the arrest report, one officer said he saw that Hernandez “exited the bathroom within the dressing room and began to verbally assault law enforcement officers as they informed her that she needed to leave the property.” Officers cited in the report also spoke to a female victim “who advised that while sitting on the event level of FLA Live Arena the defendant walked up to her, threw a cardboard box at her head, and then began to strike her about her face and head with closed fists.”

Hernandez addressed the arrest during an appearance on The Breakfast Club afterward, arguing she wasn't the aggressor in the incident. “I can’t really speak too much on that but what I can say is that I’m always gonna protect myself,” she said. “If you see me out here in the streets and you know I’m just making sure that I'm straight an no one hurts me. The media only shows you one thing, it looks like a whole lot of chaos but you might not know what happened prior to that chaos." Be on the lookout for further updates on Hernandez's case on HotNewHipHop.

