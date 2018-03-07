African
- Pop CultureSukihana Blasts Troll Making Fun Of Her LooksSuki said that it's hard enough dealing with beauty standards without dealing with online trolls.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- NewsNao & Adekunle Gold Create An Electric R&B Hit With "Antidote"Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Nao comes back with a vengeance on “Antidote.”By hnhh
- BeefK. Michelle Continues Attack On Tamar Braxton By Mocking Her Fiancé's Nigerian AccentK. Michelle is not letting up on her attacks against Tamar Braxton, decide how clearly the former made it that she doesn't want to be involved.By Lynn S.
- EntertainmentEddie Murphy Open To Casting Michael Blackson In "Coming To America 2"Eddie Murphy is open to hiring Michael Blackson for the role he was born to play.By Devin Ch
- MusicAkon On Tanning: "I Can't Let Nobody Get Darker Than Me" Including Tyrese"King number 1."By Zaynab
- MusicRick Ross Given A Brand New Kenyan Name After Performance In AfricaRick Ross embraces his new Kenyan name, Tajiri.By Alex Zidel
- SocietyCecil The Lion's Gruesome Death Detailed In New MemoirThe lion's death lives on in this tragic memoir. By David Saric