According to multiple audience members at the live taping of Kanye West’s 2019 appearance on My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman, the rapper referenced Nazis and blamed Rihanna for her own domestic abuse. These comments were reportedly edited out of the version of the interview that was published by Netflix.

“It was shocking to see that Kanye West could share harmful alt-right beliefs, conspiracy theory after conspiracy and misogynistic beliefs about women for the majority of the interview and end up with an edit that removed all those items in favor of celebrity fluff content,” attendee Noah Reich told TheWrap in a new report.

LOS ANGELES, CA – AUGUST 30: Vanguard Award winner Kanye West speaks onstage during the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on August 30, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Of Rihanna, who is a former victim of domestic abuse, Ye allegedly remarked that she must have done something to “deserve” what happened. West also spoke about an unnamed music executive friend who had been “MeToo-ed,” and said that he was worried he would have the same done to him. Additionally, West complained about liberals treating anyone in a red “Make America Great Again” hat as if “they were Nazis.”

Letterman’s Worldwide Pants, Inc. responded to the report in a written statement, explaining that the conversation was shot for more than five hours over a two-day and had to be edited down to a 55-minute episode.

“Nearly four years ago, in an interview for ‘My Next Guest,’ Kanye West discussed a wide range of topics with David Letterman, including, family, fatherhood, music and creativity. Kanye also told Dave that he had just been diagnosed with bipolar disorder six months earlier, which led to a personal discussion about mental illness, its stigma and treatment, and for the first time he talked about what he experiences when he has bipolar episodes,” the production company stated.

The response continued: “Mr. West subsequently began an offensive rant about the MeToo movement. He also later spoke about liberals purportedly bullying Trump supporters, and about free speech being suppressed. These points were represented in the show, the producers went to great lengths to accurately present them, and Dave challenged him on each of these.”

This isn’t the first time that West has had controversial comments edited out of interview appearances. Fox News recently left many of West’s remarks out of his discussion with Tucker Carlson, while The Shop: Uninterrupted decided not to air the entirety of Ye’s episode.

