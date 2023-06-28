Kim Kardashian is easily one of the most famous people in the entire world. Overall, a lot of this has to do with her various media endeavors. Keeping Up With The Kardashians and The Kardashians are two empires that have done wonders. Moreover, she has Skims which is a very successful clothing and apparel brand. Needless to say, Kim has everything going her way these days. She has hundreds of millions of dollars to her name, and that success won’t be going away, anytime soon.

Unfortunately, it appears as though Kim still has a few issues when it comes to body image. Overall, the star has been open and honest over the years about how she sees herself. She has gone through numerous body transformations, with some being natural and others being surgery-induced. Additionally, there have been times when she has been accused of photoshopping her Instagram posts. Now, it is happening again following her appearance at Paris Fashion Week.

An Instagram account called @problematicfame is showcasing how Kim recently edited a photo of herself. In the photo, she is wearing one of Pharrell’s new Louis Vuitton pieces. The Getty Image looks one way, however, Kim’s version is edited to make her stomach, chin, jaw, and numerous other body parts look slimmer. Subsequently, fans took to the comments section to express their concern and disapproval for all of the changes. “Imagine spending all that money in surgeries, all that dieting and time in the gym, and STILL not being happy with yourself,” one person wrote.

Let us know what you think of this "controversy," in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news from the entertainment world and beyond.

