Jelly Roll & Bunnie XO Relationship Timeline

Jelly Roll has enjoyed a great year so far, but to him, nothing is greater than having his lovely wife, Bunnie XO, beside him. The height of Jelly's rollercoaster year was his three award wins at the 2024 CMT Music Awards. In addition to his wins, Jelly also closed out the show. However, if he were to choose between all that fame and success and his wife, there is no doubt that the "Wild Ones" crooner would open his arms wide to embrace Bunnie.

Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO have been married since 2016. Although maintaining a healthy balance between marriage and life in the spotlight isn't easy, the couple continues to blossom in their relationship. Get inside Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO's relationship timeline.

April 2024: Meet Jelly Roll's Wife, Bunnie XO

Bunnie XO and Jelly Roll at the 2024 CMT Music Awards held at the Moody Center on April 7, 2024 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images)

Although the hugely successful Jelly Roll is taking over the country music genre, his wife Bunnie is doing well in her field. Bunnie always dreamed of being a podcaster. She fulfilled that dream in 2019 when she launched her podcast, Dumb Blonde. The podcast is successful and has run for seven seasons. Bunnie hosts various celebrities in the podcast, including country music stars, authors, and social media influencers.

2015: Jelly Roll & Bunnie XO Meet

Before becoming entangled with Jelly Roll, Bunnie XO was a huge fan. Hence, it wasn't surprising that they met for the first time in 2015 when she attended his concert at Las Vegas's Country Saloon. The future couple met backstage, and although there were sparks between them, Bunnie was in an abusive relationship then. Despite the odds, Jelly and Bunnie remained in touch via mutual friends. Smitten by the electric Jelly, it didn't take long for Bunnie to leave her abusive partner. After becoming single, Bunnie shot her shot at Jelly. During an appearance on the comedy podcast King and the Sting and the Wing Clips, Jelly revealed, "They split, and I'm not going to act like I shot my shot. She kind of shot hers."

2015: Jelly Roll & Bunnie XO's First Night Together

After learning that Bunnie was single and interested in him, Jelly told her about his plans to drive to Las Vegas and shoot a music video. Jelly was living in a van at the time. Hence, Bunnie offered to let him sleep over at his place — and the rest is history. Jelly shared about their first night together, "When I hugged her, I could just feel the genuineness of her. I could tell it wasn't an act."

August 2016: Jelly Roll & Bunnie XO's Wedding

The new lovebirds dated for a year and took their relationship to the next level in 2016. Jelly's proposal to Bunnie was impromptu and happened on stage during his concert with Yelawolf and Deftones in Las Vegas. However, the newly engaged couple didn't stop there as they tied the knot on that same night at a nearby courthouse. Jelly narrated their wedding, saying, "It was Vegas, right? So, it's like 11 o'clock. They are closing the joint down by Hard Rock [Cafe] and I'm like, 'F*** it. Let's just go now.' She's like, 'The courthouse is open for about 34 to 44 more minutes.' I was like, 'Let's f***ing roll.'"

November 2022: Jelly Roll & Bunnie XO's Red Carpet Debut

Despite being married, it took six years for Jelly and Bunnie to make their first red carpet appearance. This came during the 2022 CMA Awards that was held in Nashville. In 2023, Jelly and Bunnie also attended the 2023 CMA Awards, which ended with him winning the Artist of the Year Award. Unsurprisingly, he paid tribute to his wife during his acceptance speech, saying, "I got a thousand people to thank, but most importantly, my Lord and my wife. I love you so much. You changed my life."

August 2023: Jelly Roll & Bunnie XO's Vow Renewal

Seven years after tying the knot, Jelly and Bunnie renewed their vows at the Las Vegas chapel, where they said, "I do." The couple shared videos from the renewal ceremony on their Instagram feeds. In the caption to his post, Jelly reminisced on their first wedding and promised to give his wife the life she deserves. He wrote, "[Seven] years ago my wife and stumbled into a little chapel in Las Vegas. 7 years later we walked into that same little chapel and renewed our vows … my only regret on the night we got married was I never got to see her in a dress…. We made that right. I may have never gave my wife the wedding she truly deserved but I plan on giving her the life she deserves for the rest of it. I love you more anything mama bear. You are my anchor."

2017: Bunnie XO Helps Jelly Roll Win Custody Of Daughter

Bunnie and Jelly don't have any kids together. However, after tying the knot, Bunnie became the stepmom to Jelly's kids. Before meeting Bunnie, Jelly had a daughter, Bailee Ann, who he shares with his former partner Felicia. Bunnie was serving a jail term for drug dealing when Bailee was born. However, his wife helped him get custody of Bailee in 2017. Bunnie enjoys a closely-knit relationship with Bailee. The pair share an incredible mother-daughter bond, which Jelly raved about in a May 2020 Facebook post.

July 2023: Bunnie XO Introduces Jelly Roll's Son To The World

Besides Bailee, Jelly also has a son, Noah, who is 7, from a previous relationship. Bunnie also shares a close relationship with her stepson and introduced him to the world via TikTok. In the video, Bunnie urged the seemingly shy Noah to approach the camera and sit with her. Afterward, Noah introduced himself and revealed his favorite color and age, as well as his favorite sport and hobbies.

Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO's relationship and marriage continue to wax strong. The key to the couple's blossoming union is effective communication. The lovebirds are comfortable having uncomfortable conversations and don't take things too seriously. Jelly and Bunnie show that successful unions are possible in an industry dominated by broken marriages and relationships.