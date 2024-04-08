Jelly Roll Purposely Avoided Meeting Diddy Because Of A"Bad Feeling"

Jelly Roll is a bona fide superstar. The country singer has put out hit singles and earned multiple Grammy nominations throughout his two decade career. Unsurprisingly, this success has allowed Jelly Roll to rub shoulders with some of the biggest names in music. At least, when Jelly Roll wants to. The musician had a chance to meet Diddy in 2023, but he claimed that he passed on the opportunity due to a bad feeling. A bad feeling that has proven correct, given the harrowing legal situation that Diddy currently finds himself embroiled in.

Jelly Roll's recent appearance on the CANCELLED podcast led to him telling hosts Tana Mongeau and Brooke Schofield that he nearly encountered Diddy at a talk show taping. The country star had just made his debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and was told that Diddy was available to meet backstage. He told the CANCELLED duo that he initially accepted the offer, but something changed as he approached Diddy's green room. "As I was getting down the hallway — this is a true story — I said, 'Nah' and went and got back in the car," he recounted. "When we were walking, I was like, I don’t know." The meeting never happened.

Jelly Roll Didn't Want To Take A Photo With Diddy

Jelly Roll's instincts proved to be correct. The "Need a Favor" singer admitted that he doesn't often get bad feelings around celebrities, but this incident stood out. "Very seldom does things rub me in a [bad] way," he recounted. "I was like, I don’t even know if that’s a picture I want." The hesitance to grab a pic with Diddy stemmed from uncomfortable encounters that the singer had on red carpets. "They're like, 'Hey, y'all get together'," he explained. "And you're like, 'Yo, I don't really know who this human is'."

Nevertheless, Diddy and Jelly Roll are on completely different ends of the spectrum in 2024. Firstly, the former is facing a mountain of criminal accusations amidst a crumbling legacy, and secondly, the latter continues to rack up crossover hits. Jelly Roll's latest single, "Best for Me", is currently on the US Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and Billboard Hot 100 charts. The Beautifully Broken Tour is the next big ticket item on Jelly Roll's list. The highly-anticipated tour will begin in August and span a whopping 40 cities.

