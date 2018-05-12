criminal case
- PoliticsDonald Trump Ordered To Pay $1.6 Million In Tax Fraud CaseThe payment is for two of his companies' involvement in criminal tax fraud.By Isaac Fontes
- CrimeYG's Criminal Case For Alleged Robbery Dismissed After Settling Out Of CourtYG's criminal case for an alleged robbery has been dismissed.By Cole Blake
- TVJussie Smollett Says Criminal Case Is "Fight Or Die At This Point"Former "Empire" star Jussie Smollett gave a candid update on his current criminal case sparked by the now-infamous 2019 hate crime hoax he's accused of masterminding. By Keenan Higgins
- CrimeLawsuit Alleges Jeffrey Epstein Was Trafficking Young Girls In 2018As the details unfold, the Jeffrey Epstein saga gets sicker and sicker. By Dominiq R.
- Pop CultureGigi Hadid Named Potential Juror In Harvey Weinstein TrialGigi Hadid could potentially end up being a juror in the infamous Harvey Weinstein criminal case. By Dominiq R.
- CrimeTekashi 6ix9ine's Driver Testifies To Being An Informant: ReportJorge Rivera, 6ix9ine's driver, speaks today in court.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentJussie Smollett Viciously Dragged On Twitter After Charges Were DroppedPeople are clowning Jussie Smollett after he was let off scot-free.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentJussie Smollett's Criminal Case Has Been DroppedAll charges have officially been dropped against Jussie Smollett.By Alex Zidel
- MusicJussie Smollett Controversy May Derail Renewal Of Next "Empire" SeasonThe show has yet to be renewed for another season.By Erika Marie
- MusicNipsey Hussle: Public Should Ignore "Clown S**t" From Trolling Rappers Like 6ix9ineThe rapper said people need to stop reacting to artists like 6ix9ine.By Erika Marie
- MusicR. Kelly's World Tour Hasn't Been Canceled Yet As Promoters Wait On Court CasePromoters in Germany sent out an email to ticket holders letting them know the show is still on for now.By Erika Marie
- MusicR. Kelly Pleads Not Guilty To All Charges Of Aggravated Sexual AbuseThe singer officially entered his plea this morning.By Zaynab
- MusicJussie Smollett To Appear Before Grand Jury, Faces Possible Indictment: ReportThe ongoing case may be turned against the victim.By Zaynab
- EntertainmentR. Kelly Faces Potential Criminal Charges After Secret Jury ConvenedA sex tape featuring an underage girl is propelling a case against the singer. By Zaynab
- MusicR. Kelly's STD Criminal Case Closed In Dallas: ReportNo charges have been filed against R. Kelly.By Aron A.
- SocietyEl Chapo "Snitch" Reveals Cocaine Train Operation During Trial: ReportThe confidential informant told the court about a route from Mexico to New York.By Zaynab
- SocietyFemale Cop Indicted For Murder Of Botham Jean, DA Cites "Intentional Event"Former Dallas officer Amber Guyger may face harsher consequences for the deadly shooting.By Zaynab
- EntertainmentHarvey Weinstein Asks Judge To Drop All Charges Amid Failing Criminal CaseWeinstein's prosecutors face another setback. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicYG Says Alleged Robbery Victim Instigated Altercation: ReportYG is being sued by a man over an alleged altercation that took place earlier this year in Las Vegas.By Aron A.
- MusicMeek Mill Back In Court As Massive Protest Takes Place TodayThe "Justice 4 Meek" movement keeps getting larger.By Alex Zidel
- MusicMeek Mill Speaks On Gun & Drugs Conviction With The Ladies From "The View"Meek Mill continues in his journey to spread awareness about prison reform.By Alex Zidel
- MusicMeek Mill Reportedly Denied New Judge & Trial In Criminal CaseJudge Genece Brinkley will stay on Meek's case for the immediate future.By Alex Zidel
- SportsChris Bosh Reportedly Sued By His Mother After Cutting Her OffHappy Mothers Day.By Devin Ch