Flavor Flav Saves The Day By Paying Olympian Veronica Fraley’s Rent

Flavor Flav was quick to lend a helping hand upon hearing about the first-time Olympian's predicament.

Recently, Flavor Flav decided to lend a helping hand to discus thrower Veronica Fraley, who had more than just her Olympic debut to worry about this week. The 24-year-old Athlete took to Twitter Thursday night to share that she was struggling to pay her rent, despite competing in the most prestigious sporting event in the world the very next day.

“I compete in the Olympic Games TOMORROW and can’t even pay my rent,” the Vanderbilt University student wrote. “My school only sent about 75% of my rent while they pay football players (who haven’t won anything) enough to buy new cars and houses.” Luckily, Flavor Flav caught wind of Fraley's predicament right away and quickly swooped in to save the day. He replied to her post, offering to pay her rent so she could focus solely on giving her all at the Olympics.

Read More: Flavor Flav Sticks Up For Megan Thee Stallion Amid Alleged AI Sex Tape Drama

Flavor Flav & Alexis Ohanian Team Up To Save The Day

“I gotchu,,, DM me and I’ll send payment TODAY so you don’t have to worry bout it TOMORROW,,, and imma be rooting for ya tomorrow LETZ GO,!!!” he told her. From there, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian also chimed in, offering to split the cost with Flavor Flav. Clearly, this was a tremendous help to Fraley, who promptly thanked the duo. “THANK YOU & @FlavorFlav SO MUCH,” she said. “This makes every difference in the WORLD & I hope to represent team USA well this week.”

Fraley went on to share another Tweet earlier today, confirming that she was able to pay her rent. “ITS MEET DAY," she declared. "Also paid my rent this morning [crying face emoji] [praying hands emoji] [love hearts emoji].” What do you think of Flavor Flav and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian helping out Olympic athlete Veronica Fraley by chipping in to pay her rent? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.