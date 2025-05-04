A$AP Rocky and Rihanna are two of the most influential people in fashion. The couple often acknowledge each other for creating their latest looks.

In a new interview with The Run Through With Vogue, Rocky reveals that he often borrows articles of clothing from Rihanna’s closet. Pretty Flacko also shared that Riri wouldn’t notice the items he has borrowed from her wardrobe. It’s a playful form of fashion larceny that speaks volumes about the intimacy and freedom that define their partnership.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky began dating in 2019. The couple share two children. Along with borrowing from Riri’s closet, Rocky spoke on fatherhood, his new movie role, and more with Vogue.

Here’s the podcast episode synopsis: May Cover Star and 2025 Met Co-Chair A$AP Rocky joins Chioma and Vogue’s Leah Faye Cooper on today’s episode of The Run-Through! He takes them through what it was like doing the cover shoot in his hometown of Harlem (shout out to the dalmatians!). A$AP also chats through his philosophy for getting dressed, the joys of fatherhood, and the new projects from film to music that he’s excited about.

A$AP Rocky Raids Rihanna’s Closet

On the podcast, Rocky discussed his fluid style. Objecting to the idea that certain garments should be confined to gendered identities, he questioned gendered clothing's very basis. "I don't know who decided what's feminine or masculine," he said. "But those lines don’t exist for me."

A$AP Rocky isn’t the only one borrowing for closets in the relationship. He tells Vogue that Rihanna borrows from him too. “I was looking for that since 2021,” he said. “She didn’t even tell me.”

The conversation arrives as Pretty Flacko prepares for his chairman role at this year’s upcoming Met Gala. May 5 will be a celebration of Black creativity and elegance, themes echoed throughout his style. Rihanna will accompany Rocky at the annual event.

The couple has made amazing red-carpet moments at previous Met Galas. They have dominated the fashion industry. Rocky secured several creative director opportunities while Riri’s Savage x Fenty brand makes her a billionaire.