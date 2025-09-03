50 Cent took his trolling to a new level on Instagram, Tuesday, by threatening to produce a Netflix documentary about Suntory Holdings after the company's CEO, Takeshi Niinami, resigned following a police raid on his Tokyo home. Authorities alleged him to have cannabis-related products. 50 Cent has been engaged in a lengthy legal battle with Suntory, alleging they defrauded his Sire Spirits company.

“They Lack Honor, this is the same company Beamsuntory that stole 6.8 million dollars from me,” 50 Cent captioned a screenshot of a Japan Times article covering the story. “Cost me millions in legal fees and still hasn’t resolved the issue. Now they are getting caught with drugs. I’m gonna make a documentary about this ! Netflix.”

Fans had plenty of laughs in response to 50's antics in the comments section. "Making Netflix documentary’s about your opps gotta be the most millionaire get back I’ve ever seen," one user wrote. Another added: "50 went from diss tracks to diss documentaries. There's levels to this beef ish."

As for Niinami, he denied any wrongdoing at at a news conference on Wednesday, as caught by Bloomberg. “I am innocent,” Niinami said. “I haven’t done anything that violates the law.”

50 Cent's Suntory Holdings Allegations

50 Cent initially filed a complaint against the company, previously known as Beam Suntory, in February 2023, accusing them of allegedly defrauding Sire Spirits of $6 million. In a social media post in 2024, 50 further said: "@beamsuntory is gonna pay for what they did trust me. These big companies think they can get away with anything. It has cost me millions in legal fees. They are gonna find out I’m not the one you want to play with. @bransoncognac @lecheminduroi."

In a statement obtained by People, Suntory denied 50's allegations. "Beam Suntory vehemently denies all allegations of wrongdoing. It had no involvement in or knowledge of the fraudulent activity alleged in the complaint, and any allegation to the contrary has no basis in fact. It is undisputed that we honored all prior obligations to Mr. Jackson and Sire Spirits, and it is very unfortunate that the parties involved continue to misrepresent the facts and misdirect blame in an attempt to recover fees and damages," it read.