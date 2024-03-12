50 Cent Embezzlement Accusations: Rapper Wants Beam Suntory To Pay Up ASAP

50 Cent hasn't taken his foot off of Diddy's neck, but the "Candy Shop" hitmaker is putting more of his attention toward another of his enemies at this time. As AllHipHop reports, he's feeling particularly scorned by multi-billion-dollar spirits company Beam Suntory, whom Fif has accused of embezzling him out of millions by nearly putting an end to his own alcoholic endeavour, Sire Spirits. On Monday (March 11), the multi-talent sent out a warning via Instagram making it clear that he's coming for money from Beam, and he wants it ASAP.

"Here is a clearer version of the news, @beamsuntory @jimbeamofficial. I'm not the guy you want to get started," Curtis Jackson captioned a clip from Fox5. "In the nicest way, I'm gonna need my money by Monday," he added. "These big companies think they can get away with anything. It has cost me millions in legal fees. They are gonna find out I’m not the one you want to play with."

Read More: 50 Cent Slams Ex-Consultant For Alleged Embezzlement In Sire Spirits Lawsuit

50 Cent’s Sire Spirits Lost Millions Due to Alleged Embezzlement

Jackson's complaint was filed with the New York State Supreme Court. In his documents, the father of two says Beam is complicit in a kickback scheme, overcharging (an estimated $6 million plus) Sire Spirits for the liquor they supplied before splitting the difference with the defendants. According to Fif's attorney, Chief Commercial Officer Julious Grant "facilitated the entire fraud." Previously, Sire's former director of Brand Management, Mitchell Green, pled guilty to wire fraud for his role in the alleged scheme. After embezzling over $2 million from employers, he paid more than $6 million in damages.

As he navigates his legal woes with Beam Suntory, 50 Cent at least has some good news to celebrate. The continued success of his BMF series has the New Yorker teasing more spinoff shows which fans are eager to see take shape – after all, Fif has been reaching out to plenty of scorned Hollywood stars to make sure they're paid what they deserve by working with him. Read all about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

Read More: "BMF" Viewership Has 50 Cent Teasing Spinoffs Again

[Via] [Via]