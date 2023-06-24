Mitchell Green embezzled $7 million from Sire Spirits, the liquor brand owned by iconic rapper 50 Cent. Green served as the primary liaison between the company and their French supplier. In this role, Green artificially inflated the amounts that Sire was paying out. Furthermore, he would send deduct the excess money as an “agent’s fee” and hide it in the purchase. Meanwhile, he would split the profit amongst him and the others in on the plan.

After confessing to his actions, Sire pursued legal action against Green. In an attempt to mitigate the legal issues, he filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy. If the ruling went through, it would discharge the monetary damages from Sire from the case.

However, 50 Cent is eager to get every last cent reimbursed. Now, Sire is challenging the bankruptcy ruling in an effort to hold Green accountable. Their hope is to keep Green on the hook for $7 million.

Sire Seek Dismissal Of Bankruptcy Gambit

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JUNE 13: Rapper 50 Cent is seen in attendance during Game Five of the 2023 NHL Stanley Cup Final between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Florida Panthers at T-Mobile Arena on June 13, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Zak Krill/NHLI via Getty Images)

According to Sire’s legal representation, there is no legal precedent for dismissing Green’s debt due to a bankruptcy filing. According to the law, a debt “for money, property, services, or an extension, renewal, or refinancing of credit, to the extent obtained by false pretenses, a false representation, or actual fraud” cannot be discharged.

This means, that because the debt Green is challenging was acquired illegally, it is in fact not a debt protected by bankruptcy. This provision within US bankruptcy law is designed for exactly this scenario. It protects victims when an individual files for bankruptcy to avoid repatriation.

Additionally, the law goes on to state that money obtained by “fraud or defalcation while acting in a fiduciary capacity, embezzlement, or larceny” cannot be discharged either. The proceedings against Green are ongoing and this remains a developing story.

50 Cent Involved In Lala Kent Troll

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MAY 18: Lala Kent attends the 5th Annual Vanderpump Dog Foundation Gala at The Maybourne Beverly Hills on May 18, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images)

Elsewhere, 50 Cent has become a side character in the ongoing beef between Lala Kent and her ex, Randall Emmett. Kent and 50 have never seen eye to eye. However, the Vanderpump Rules star was more than happy to use the rapper in her trolling efforts.

In a now-deleted Instagram post, Kent shared an image of her and Emmett, with 50’s face photoshopped over Emmett’s. “Aw,” Kent wrote in the caption. It’s unclear what caused the bizarre picture to be posted, but fans are sure that the story will come out eventually.

Previously, 50 beefed with Emmett himself, demanding the repayment of a purported $1 million loan in 2019. “Money by Monday,” became a viral meme after 50 made the claim on social media.

