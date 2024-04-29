50 Cent Continues Legal Pursuit Of Former Employee, Seeking To Seize Property

2024 Dreamville Music Festival
RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA - APRIL 06: 50 Cent performs during the 2024 Dreamville Music Festival at Dorothea Dix Park on April 06, 2024 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/WireImage)

50 isn't letting up on any of his adversaries.

If there's one thing we've learned about 50 Cent recently, it's that he doesn't give up. Just ask anyone that the "In Da Club" rapper has decided to target on Instagram. His most notable foe has been Diddy, who he's been posting about near constantly since the lawsuit Cassie filed against him was made public last year. Unsurprisingly, that included a lot of talk following recent moments like the Lil Rod lawsuit and the federal raids on his properties.

Speaking of property, that's at the center of a new legal development 50 is pursuing. He's seeking retribution from a former employee who admitted to financial misconduct that resulted in embezzling money from the rapper's spirits company Sire. According to All Hip Hop, the battle has been taken to a Connecticut bankruptcy court. The former employee is seeking bankruptcy protections to help keep some of his assets exempt from being turned over to repay Sire Spirits. But 50, or more specifically his lawyers, aren't backing down from a fight. Check out the full legal details below.

Additionally, 50 Cent likes to use his social media to comment on just about anything going on in the world. That's unsurprisingly included one of the biggest stories in rap this year, Drake and Kendrick Lamar's beef. He most recently shared his thoughts following the release of Drake's newest diss track. The conflict also has one of 50's original adversaries, Ja Rule, reflecting on their time at odds. in particular, he shared the claim that 50 had an order of protection during the pair's feud.

Last year, 50 began teasing the idea of a new album in the works. He appeared for a memorable verse alongside Nas on his album Magic 2 earlier in the year. What do you think of 50 Cent trying to take the house of a former employee who admitted to stealing money from his spirits company? Do you think 50 and his lawyers will be able to sway the court in their favor? Let us know in the comment section below.

