50 Cent Reveals Why He Thinks Some Black Men Identify With Donald Trump

"Power Book II: Ghost" Season 4 New York City Premiere
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 06: Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson speaks onstage during the "Power Book II: Ghost" Season 4 New York City Premiere on June 06, 2024 in New York City.
It's not his first time sharing controversial Trump takes.

50 Cent is no stranger to sharing his opinions on just about anything. For the most part in recent months that's related to Diddy as 50 has been sharing near daily posts about the rap mogul. Ever since Cassie first filed a lawsuit against him last year kicking off months and months of new allegations and drama 50 has been cracking jokes about every new development. That peaked when Lil Rod's controversial lawsuit first arrived back in November. His claims roped others like Meek Mill into the mix, sparking a huge beef between Meek and 50 that's still going on.

50 has also never been shy about talking politics, something that's gotten him in hot water multiple times in the past. One way is trough his on again off again relationship with Donald Trump. He's endorsed and un-endorsed the controversial politian multiple times. Most notably, back in 2020 he pledged his support for Trump based on tax policies casually glancing off his own claim that Trump "hates black people." That's why it's so strange that he weighed in again during a recent trip to Congress where he was advocating for black ownership in the spirits industry. Check out what he had to say about the recently convicted felon running for president later this year below.

50 Cent Speaks On Donald Trump Once Again

During an interview with CBS News, he gave his brief thoughts on the appeal of Donald Trump to black voters. “I see [Black men] identifying with Trump… because they have RICO charges," he says in the interview. That's in reference to the racketeering charges he and some of his allies are facing in Georgia over alleged election fraud.

What do you think of 50 Cent's perspective on Donald Trump while visiting Congress earlier this week? Do you agree with him that some black voters may find him more appealing because of his ongoing legal issues? Let us know in the comment section below.

