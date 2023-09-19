Fox News Trolls Lauren Boebert With Megan Thee Stallion Remark

Fox News has finally addressed Lauren Boebert's recent scandal in which she was kicked out of a Beetlejuice production for inappropriate behavior. On Monday night, Laura Ingraham and Raymond Arroyo jokingly compared Boebert's behavior to that of Megan Thee Stallion.

“Raymond, it seems like they get the video out really fast when it’s a Republican, right? There is no hesitation about releasing or dumping video out when it’s some Republican who has done something goofy, stupid, or embarrassing but heaven forbid you have a Democrat doing something, it usually takes forever to get that video out," Ingraham said on the show.

Megan Thee Stallion Onstage At The VMAs

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 12: Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion perform onstage during the 2023 M.T.V. Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023, in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for MTV)

“Look, I’m an equal opportunity reporter here on this stuff,” Arroyo said. “If we’re going to argue that you need a code of dress and I think you do, you need a code of conduct, too. You are the congresswoman of Colorado, not Megan Thee Stallion. So, slow your roll. Have some self-restraint. It’s going to be a very difficult re-election season for her, I think.” It's far from the first time Fox News has made reference to Megan Thee Stallion. Back in 2021, the network was critical of her iconic Grammy performance with Cardi B.

As for the inappropriate behavior, A security camera caught Boebert with a male companion getting intimate during the Denver Center for the Performing Arts production of the show. She also was reportedly vaping while in her seat. She released a public apology afterward. "The past few days have been difficult and humbling, and I'm truly sorry for the unwanted attention my Sunday evening in Denver has brought to the community. While none of my actions or words as a private citizen that night were intended to be malicious or meant to cause harm, the reality is they did and I regret that," she said. Boebert also later told TMZ that she and the man she was with have since parted ways.

