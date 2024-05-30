50 Cent Takes Fans Behind-The-Scenes Of His New Studio In Shreveport

"Power Book III: Raising Kanan" New York Premiere
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 15: 50 Cent attends the "Power Book III: Raising Kanan" New York Premiere at Hammerstein Ballroom on July 15, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)
The studio is expected to open later this year.

For many rap fans, the most notable thing 50 Cent has done in 2024 is post on Instagram. The veteran rapper makes posts about all kinds of things but across the past 6 months or so he's honed in on one particular topic, Diddy. The rap mogul has had a rough year as years' worth of allegations have been made against him by former collaborators and romantic partners. In addition to the allegations, he's also under investigation by the federal government. They raided two of his properties in Miami and Los Angeles back in March alerting the public to the investigation in the process.

The entire time 50 has rarely gone more than a day or two without posting about Diddy. The posts have come in a variety of different forms. They've featured everything from videos of people making allegations about Diddy to old photos of various celebrities alongside him, updates on his pending documentary about the situation and even AI-generated images. His attacks have also extended to almost anyone else mentioned in any of the lawsuits. In particular he took aim at Meek Mill because of his inclusion in Lil Rod's highly-contested suit against Diddy. But now he's shifting focus to use his Instagram for a different kind of post. Check out what he shared below.

50 Cent Shares Update On His New Studio

For his newest Instagram post 50 showed off a new film studio that's due to open later this year. "sneak peek at the insides of G-Unit Studios, 🤫shh I’m working. All roads lead to Shreveport August 8th till the 11th hold the date" the caption of the post reads. The pictures show off a sleek interior of the studio, which makes heavy use of marble throughout.

What do you think of 50 Cent taking fans behind-the-scenes of the new film and TV studio he's about to open in Shreveport? Do you think he'll be done talking about Diddy any time soon? Let us know in the comment section below.

