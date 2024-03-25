Fredo Bang Addresses Each & Every Hater On New Single "You Hate Me"

Fredo Bang can be a bit of a goofball sometimes in his music, but on "You Hate Me," he is not playing any games. Yes, the normally happy-go-lucky Baton Rouge product who puts out some wild bangers is strictly business on this new record over here. This is a good direction for him to go in our opinion, as it shows off his tonal versatility. With "You Hate Me," Fredo Bang is definitely making a hater anthem.

"They wanna see a n**** fall, they just waitin' on it / F*** it, let's bang it out until we all dead / I heard another n**** died, I'm like, "Oh, yeah." Those are the opening lines from Fredo and they set the tone the rest of the way. This is now the third single he has been a part of or been the starring role in.

Listen To "You Hate Me" By Fredo Bang

On top of that, this also follows Fredo's 2024 album Yes, I'm Sad. That has indeed been a big deal for the Louisiana native because it was his first LP since 2022's UNLV. This could be another busy year for Fredo, as 2023 saw him drop single after single. "You Hate Me" is certainly a statement, and maybe a look at how he will be coming going forward.

Quotable Lyrics:

Rappers actin' funny with their verses like I need their features

I know y'all don't like me and that's cool 'cause I don't like you neither

Street n****, certified, billboard and I'm platinum

B****, stop all that lyin', you weren't gangsta 'fore you started rappin'

Bro come up, they started nappin'

Keep in hand, I wanna dap him

