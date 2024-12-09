DJ Akademiks Continues To Defend Andrew Schulz By Calling Out Kendrick Lamar's Hypocrisy

This narrative just won't die down, will it?

Andrew Schulz probably didn't expect himself to be at the center of a new piece of Kendrick Lamar and Drake drama, but he certainly doubled down on it. That caused even more controversy given how he joked about sexually assaulting K.Dot in response to GNX's presumed "wacced out murals" diss, which didn't even name-drop the comedian. But some folks, like DJ Akademiks, think that the indignant reactions to this debacle from Kendrick fans is hypocritical. This is because of how the Compton lyricist connected Drizzy to grooming and underage intimacy allegations and how some folks excused that attack.

"What has Kendrick done to everybody?" DJ Akademiks questioned. "Because it's so hypocritical. No one stands on these supposed principles. Yo, Kendrick said Drake is a certified – 'Yo, everything is fair in hip-hop, man. Ain't no rules to this s**t, man. Lying has always been a part of hip-hop. N***a, ain't no rules. This is hip-hop, n***a. Don't start no beef if you don't want to go there.' A white comedian gets dissed and says, 'I'm gonna f**k' – It's like, 'Whoa! Whoa! What's going on? Draw the line, weirdo! How could he speak like this?'

DJ Akademiks Calls Out Kendrick Lamar Fans' Hypocrisy In Andrew Schulz Drama

"What is it?" DJ Akademiks asked of Kendrick Lamar fans angry at Andrew Schulz. "'Cause y'all just have one standard? And I agree with that, too. Is it no rules or is it rules? The same motherf***ers who be like, 'Yo, so what if he lied and called Drake a certified p*dophile?' But as soon as I make fun of his song, 'Yo, chill, chill! I don't even know if that s**t's true. That's just, like, playing off of a song.' But he can say anything he wants. So you get to realize, man, this s**t a whole bunch of bulls**t."