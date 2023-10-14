Disney Halloween Movies: Picking Classics To Watch This October

October is synonymous with Halloween, and what better way to get into the spooky spirit than with some classic Disney Halloween movies? Disney Plus offers a plethora of options, from timeless classics to newer additions, ensuring that there's something for everyone.

Here's a curated list of some of the best Disney Halloween movies to consider for your next family movie night.

The Timeless Classics

The Nightmare Before Christmas : Dive into the world of Jack Skellington, the Pumpkin King, who grows tired of the same old Halloween routine and decides to take over Christmas. This Tim Burton masterpiece was groundbreaking in its 3-D animation techniques back in 1993.

: Dive into the world of Jack Skellington, the Pumpkin King, who grows tired of the same old Halloween routine and decides to take over Christmas. This Tim Burton masterpiece was groundbreaking in its 3-D animation techniques back in 1993. Hocus Pocus : A tale of three eccentric witches, the Sanderson sisters, who are accidentally resurrected by three teenagers on Halloween night. With a star-studded cast including Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy, this movie is a must-watch every October.

: A tale of three eccentric witches, the Sanderson sisters, who are accidentally resurrected by three teenagers on Halloween night. With a star-studded cast including Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy, this movie is a must-watch every October. The Haunted Mansion : Eddie Murphy stars in this spooky comedy about a real estate agent and his family who attempt to save a haunted mansion from its cursed existence.

: Eddie Murphy stars in this spooky comedy about a real estate agent and his family who attempt to save a haunted mansion from its cursed existence. Halloweentown Series: Follow Marnie and her family as they navigate the supernatural world of Halloweentown. From discovering her witchy heritage to battling evil forces, these movies are a treat for all ages.

Modern Additions

Coco : A heartwarming tale of a young boy who embarks on a journey to the Land of the Dead to uncover his family's history and fulfill his dream of becoming a musician.

: A heartwarming tale of a young boy who embarks on a journey to the Land of the Dead to uncover his family's history and fulfill his dream of becoming a musician. Frankenweenie : Tim Burton's black-and-white animated film tells the story of a young boy who brings his beloved dog back to life, blending elements of "Frankenstein" and "Lassie."

: Tim Burton's black-and-white animated film tells the story of a young boy who brings his beloved dog back to life, blending elements of "Frankenstein" and "Lassie." Cruella : Delve into the origin story of one of Disney's most iconic villains, Cruella de Ville, and discover what led her down the path of dognapping.

: Delve into the origin story of one of Disney's most iconic villains, Cruella de Ville, and discover what led her down the path of dognapping. Girl Vs. Monster: A fearless teenager discovers her parents are monster hunters and must face a monster she accidentally unleashed.

Hidden Gems

Spooky Buddies : Join the adorable puppies from the Buddies series as they team up to defeat Warwick the Warlock.

: Join the adorable puppies from the Buddies series as they team up to defeat Warwick the Warlock. Zombies : A musical extravaganza that turns the classic tale of outcasts vs. the cool kids on its head with catchy songs and vibrant dance sequences.

: A musical extravaganza that turns the classic tale of outcasts vs. the cool kids on its head with catchy songs and vibrant dance sequences. Twitches : Twin witches separated at birth reunite on their 21st birthday and discover a magical world full of surprises.

: Twin witches separated at birth reunite on their 21st birthday and discover a magical world full of surprises. Under Wraps: Three kids accidentally awaken a mummy and must return him to his resting state before Halloween ends.

FAQ

Q: Are all these movies available on Disney Plus? A: Yes, all the movies listed above are available for streaming on Disney Plus.

Q: Are these movies suitable for kids? A: Absolutely! Disney Plus ensures that their Halloween movies are age-appropriate, so you won't have to worry about nightmares.

Q: Which movie is the oldest on the list? A: The Nightmare Before Christmas from 1993 is one of the oldest classics mentioned.

Q: Are there any sequels to the movies listed? A: Yes, movies like Hocus Pocus, Twitches and Halloweentown have sequels available on Disney Plus.



This October, make the most of your family movie nights with these Disney Halloween classics. Whether you're in the mood for some nostalgic magic or looking to discover a new favorite, Disney Plus has got you covered. Happy Halloween!