Tommie Lee Finds Her Stolen Car

Tommie Lee says that she's found her car after claiming it was stolen out of her driveway. She posted the update on her Instagram Story, Sunday night, after asking for her followers' help locating the missing vehicle.

"Wassup Miami and surrounding areas they stole my whip this morning out my driveway if you see it or have any info that leads to me retrieving it I have an astonishing reward for y'all gang!!!" Lee wrote in an initial post on Instagram. "All info will remain anonymous." She later shared a video of her with the car, jokingly describing herself as "inspector gadget."

Tommie Lee At The VMAs

US actress Tommie Lee arrives for the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on August 26, 2019. (Photo by Johannes EISELE / AFP) (Photo credit should read JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty Images)

When The Shade Room shared a compilation of the posts, fans were quick to make jokes about the incident. "Girl if you went got it from the repo man just say that," one wrote. Another commented: "Somebody said she got drunk and forgot where she parked [face palm emoji] y’all petty I’m going tf to bed!" When she caught win of the jokes, Lee fired back on her Instagram Story: "LOL Y'ALL SO MISERABLE AWW, I WILL SAY WHAT I ALMOST LOST AND THINGS I HAVE LOST IS EXACTLY WHAT MY CRITICS WILL GIVE A LIMB TO OBTAIN A FRACTION OF SO I GET IT, BUT DON'T LAUGH SO HARD THAT IT BECOMES KARMA AND SHE SPIN ON YA BLOCK BE CAREFUL WHAT YOU FIND HUMOR IN!"

Tommie Lee Locates Her Car

The incident comes after Police recently arrested Lee in Miami on drug charges, including possession of cocaine and breaching the peace. In her defense, Lee blamed an "overzealous cop" and denied the allegations. She further confirmed plans to take a blood test and urine test to prove she doesn't use cocaine.

