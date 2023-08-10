Cavs’ Caris LeVert Has $93K Watch Stolen During House Party

Cleveland Cavaliers backup shooting guard Caris LeVert has reportedly had a watch costing $93,000 stolen from his LA home. LeVert, who had 12.1 points per game last season, claims the watch was taken during a house party on August 1. According to law enforcement, someone was seen in LeVert’s bedroom during the party and later, LeVert found that his watch case was open and the watch itself gone.

LeVert has filed a report for grand theft. However, there are no suspects at this time. LeVert began his career in Brooklyn as the 20th overall pick in the 2016 draft. Prior to that, he had spent four years with the University of Michigan. He made a National Championship appearance with the Wolverines in his freshman and reached the elite eight as a sophomore. However, the program missed March Madness in 2015 and were eliminated in the first round in 2016.

Caris LeVert Has Latest NBA Watch Drama

CLEVELAND, OH – APRIL 26: Caris LeVert #3 of the Cleveland Cavaliers drives the ball past RJ Barrett #9 of the New York Knicks during Game Five of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on April 26, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. New York defeated Cleveland 106-95 to win the series 4-1. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

Caris LeVert is just the latest NBA player to make headlines for his watches. Earlier this year, LeMelo Ball went viral for his incredibly ugly custom watch. Meanwhile, Joel Embiid had an adorable reaction to receiving his first Rolex. The watch was a gift from his Sixers teammate James Harden in recognition of Embiid winning MVP.

Meanwhile, the Cavs continue to build themselves into a contender. The team added Max Strus and Damian Jones in trades at the start of July. Furthermore, they added free agents Georges Niang and Ty Jerome. Meanwhile, their only draft addition was Eastern Michigan’s Emoni Bates in the second round. After acquiring Donovan Mitchell last season, the Cavs will look to improve on their first-round exit from the playoffs. LeVert signed an extension with the team earlier in the offseason.

