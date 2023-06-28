According to reports, hundreds of Post Malone’s new Raising Cane’s collector’s cups have been stolen. The limited edition cups were launched last week. Sadly, over $6,000 worth of them were recently taken from a restaurant located in The Galleria Mall in Houston. A Houston PD report says that 249 of the cups were stolen on June 22, resulting in a $6,150 loss. The report further reveals that the thieves also stole dish soap and griddle cleaning pads from the location.

“We’re happy to bring a little bit of that love to every Cane’s across the country,” Post Malone wrote on Twitter upon the launch. He continued, “starting today, June 21st, with the launch of 4 limited edition Collector’s Cups.” The rapper added, “Cups are limited so get yours fast,” alongside a smiley emoji. There are four cup designs, each featuring QR codes that allow fans an opportunity to win merch, trips, and tickets.

Raising Cane’s Launched Post Malone’s Cups Last Week

So much love for the @raisingcanes in Midvale, UT! We’re happy to bring a little bit of that love to every Cane’s across the country…starting today, June 21st, with the launch of 4 limited edition Collector’s Cups! Cups are limited so get yours fast:) More details:… pic.twitter.com/MrljQXOEqZ — Post Malone (@PostMalone) June 21, 2023

Earlier this year, Post Malone custom-designed a Raising Cane’s near his home in Utah. The bright pink Midvale location showcases imagery of the rapper’s tattoos on the outside of the building, and several of his belongings are displayed on the restaurant’s walls. The special location was opened in April. “Collaborating with Todd [Graves] and being part of the Raising Cane’s brand with our collab restaurant and signature cups has been a fun experience,” Post Malone revealed in a press release. He continued, “I can’t wait for fans across the country to ‘Post Up’ their combos, see these cups in person, and build out their signature Posty cup collection.”

Earlier this week, the rapper shared some new details about his upcoming album, Austin. He revealed that the LP will feature 17 tracks, providing fans with a sneak-peak at one of them alongside the full tracklist and cover art. Post Malone additionally confirmed that Austin will be released on July 28, 2023. Last month, he also announced his “If Y’all Weren’t Here, I’d Be Crying” tour. The summer 2023 tour features 24 dates across the U.S.

