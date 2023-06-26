Now that he’s comfortably settled into his role as a first-time father, Post Malone is eager to get back to his full-time career as a musician. Since sharing Twelve Carat Toothache in June 2022, a lot has changed for the New York-born star, from his physical appearance to the operations of his day-to-day life. Much of that is likely to come up throughout his fifth studio album, AUSTIN, which he announced in May.

On Monday (June 26), Posty confirmed the release date for the project – July 28th – via Twitter. “My new record ‘AUSTIN’ has 17 songs,” he excitedly shared along with the other news. “Here’s a snippet of one of ’em, I love you!!!” the “Congratulations” singer’s message ended. Beneath, a 30-second teaser reveals what’s likely to be the album’s next single, as well as the complete tracklist and cover art.

Post Malone Announces 5th Studio Album, Teases Song Snippet

My new record AUSTIN has 17 songs and drops July 28th 🍻💕heres a snippet of one of em 🥹 I love you!!! pic.twitter.com/AUEpfGz6j6 — Post Malone (@PostMalone) June 26, 2023

The highly anticipated release will begin with “Don’t Understand” and “Something Real,” two new songs before we move into familiar territory with his first single of 2023. Other interesting names we can’t wait to hear include “Novacandy,” “Too Cool To Die,” “Socialite,” and “Texas Tea.” Interestingly, no features are included on the list. Seeing as Malone frequently collaborates with friends in the industry, it’s likely he’ll begin to reveal who he’s worked with as AUSTIN‘s debut nears closer. On 2022’s LP, he connected with Roddy Ricch, Doja Cat, Gunna, The Weeknd, and others.

Ahead of sharing today’s tracklist, Post Malone has given fans two singles already this year. The first, “Chemical,” hit streamers in mid-April, and already has over 134M streams on Spotify. More recently, he shared “Mourning,” which will be the fifth title on AUSTIN. Give the song a listen at the link below if you haven’t already, and check back later for more music/pop culture news updates.

AUSTIN Tracklist:

Don’t Understand Something Real Chemical Novacandy Mourning Too Cool To Die Sign Me Up Socialite Overdrive Speedometer Hold My Breath Enough Is Enough Texas Tea Buyer Beware Landmine Green Thumb Laugh It Off

