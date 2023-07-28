Post Malone’s “AUSTIN” Album Is Here: Stream

Post Malone has been steadily sharing new music with us since 2016’s Stoney. While all his LPs show a different side of the New York native, today’s arrival, AUSTIN, features some of his most stripped-down work yet. The 17-track effort is without any guest appearances, which comes as a surprise after the roster he connected with on 2022’s Twelve Carat Toothache (The Weeknd, Doja Cat, Gunna, and more).

As he revealed in promotional interviews ahead of his new LP, Posty’s past partying lifestyle has slowed down considerably since he became a father last year. The “White Iverson” hitmaker has always kept his family life out of the spotlight, though he has been proudly gushing about his little girl at every opportunity. AUSTIN finds the genre-bending artist stepping into a slower, more conscious phase of life, though his vocals remain as captivating as ever across new titles like “Socialite,” “Hold My Breath,” and “Texas Tea.”

Post Malone is Sipping on “Texas Tea” This Summer

Before dropping off his project today, Malone shared “Chemical,” “Mourning,” and “Overdrive” as singles. As Billboard notes, they charted at No. 13, 36, and 47 on the Hot 100 chart respectively. Seeing as AUSTIN landed the same weekend as Travis Scott’s UTOPIA, it’s far less likely he has a shot at nabbing No. 1 on the Billboard 200, though his 2022 LP did debut at No. 2, and his past efforts have seen similar commercial success.

Check out our favourite title from AUSTIN, “Texas Tea,” above. If you’re interested in listening to Post Malone’s full album, you can find it on Spotify/Apple Music. Which of today’s New Music Friday releases are you most excited about? Let us know in the comments, and check back later this weekend for more HNHH release recommendations.

AUSTIN Tracklist:

Don’t Understand Something Real Chemical Novacandy Mourning Too Cool To Die Sign Me Up Socialite Overdrive Speedometer Hold My Breath Enough Is Enough Texas Tea Buyer Beware Landmine Green Thumb Laugh It Off

