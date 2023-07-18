Post Malone To Perform A Free Show In New York

Post Malone is getting geared up to have one heck of a summer. His upcoming album, “AUSTIN,” is released in 10 days. He is on his “If Y’all Weren’t Here, I’d Be Crying” tour with the album, which started last week in Noblesville, IN. And now, he’s looking to perform a free concert in the middle of Times Square in New York City. Post Malone will become the first artist to perform on a brand-new, permanent stage installed in the busy square. At 5 PM ET today, Posty will grace the TXS stage and perform its debut show for fans who didn’t have to pay a single cent.

Right now, there is a giant billboard covering the TXS stage, which has been getting worked on for over seven months now. The billboard shows Post Malone sitting and looking to his left, which has been the cover art for his recent singles “Mourning” and “Overdrive.” It also shows a black truck and the words “New York City. Tomorrow. New Album. Love, Austin.” When Post is ready, the billboard will open up and reveal the new TXS stage, with the hip-hop singer ready to show off his new tracklist.

Post Malone’s “AUSTIN” Is Coming…

TXS Entertainment is the company building the stage. They are more than excited to have Post be the inaugural act. With over half a year of construction, it makes sense that the entertainment company can’t wait. The TXS stage is a permanent structure, making it a big part of the Times Square aesthetic. Post Malone is also hyped about the show and the stage. He seems eager to get back out and perform, especially with new material.

“AUSTIN” is a reference to the artist’s actual first name. Austin Post was born in Syracuse, NY, making this a homecoming of sorts. When he was nine, he and his family moved to Grapevine, TX, so the Austin name can also refer to the Southern town. Post Malone also has roots in Utah, where he got his big break with “White Iverson” on SoundCloud. An American man through and through — he was even born on Independence Day — Posty is one of the country’s most influential musical artists. It’s time for him to drop some new music.

