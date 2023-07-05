Post Malone has been a busy man as of late, but that doesn’t mean he can’t break it down from time to time. The new father and slimmed-down rapper went to Instagram to show himself turning up and getting flexible with his dance moves. Complete with a CeeDee Lamb Dallas Cowboys jersey and his flowing beard, he bends down multiple times before hilariously falling into his friend in the corner of the video. (He tried to go down and twist, failing spectacularly.)

The man is always having a grand old time. And since he’s announced his fifth studio album, AUSTIN, was set to release in late July, Post Malone is definitely coasting to the finish line. He busts a move here, but we doubt he’s going to involve choreographed dancing in his concerts any time soon. Hopefully, for his massive shows, he’ll leave the physical efforts to the professionals

Post Malone’s Incredible Dancing Shocks Fans

The video surprised plenty of Posty truthers. Many believed he didn’t have a single dancing bone in his body, but he proved those people dead wrong. The caption on the @nojumper Insta post says, “Post Malone Tries To Get Sturdy,” but we think he succeeded for the most part. Sure, he absolutely eats it at the end. Before that, he was getting the small living room crowd hyped with his charisma and flexibility.

AUSTIN is set to release on July 28th, about three weeks away from now. The 17-song tracklist may or may not include featured artists. Post Malone is slowly releasing details about the project. And fans are eating it all up, one small morsel at a time. His recent singles, “Chemical” and “Mourning,” are 29th and 69th, respectively, on the Billboard Hot 100 right now. Odds are, the album will be released with a high rating on the Billboard 200 as well. If only Posty’s dance moves could help with his album’s sales (not that he needs help).

