Ahead of his upcoming album AUSTIN, Post Malone just dropped another single from the project titled “Overdrive.” Despite what the song’s title might have you believe, this is actually a softer cut that functions more like a ballad with its instrumentation, tempo, and vocal style. Sure, this is far from the first time that the Texas artist worked with more indie-rock, alt-rock, or even singer-songwriter sounds in his discography. That being said, this is still definitely one of the most overt and well-crafted examples of that in his hit-filled repertoire. On “Overdrive,” Post champions simplicity as his way forward, keeping things short, sweet, and structurally swelling.

Furthermore, on that last point, the track’s melodic and harmonic elements come from some simple piano chords, guitar strumming, and a string arrangement that pops out here and there. As such, the strings are what really elevate “Overdrive” and give it some forward momentum, coming in and out of the mix at various points. Elsewhere, Post Malone’s vocal melody is fitting for this type of track, as is the slinky bassline and melancholy guitar riff. Considering his career trajectory, this hints at a very compelling direction for the 28-year-old’s next full-length, as he fits this ballad mold quite well. His vocals soar without excessive tampering, the chord progression changes are tasteful, and he presented some interesting lyrical themes.

Moreover, the single seems to be about wanting to change yourself to be with another person. Also, Post mentions living his life on “overdrive,” which could refer to his fame or to how quickly he goes through the motions. Regardless, it’s a bite-sized but well-crafted example of balladry that he hopefully expands on with more songs like this and “Mourning.” If you haven’t heard “Overdrive” yet, you can find it on your preferred streaming service. Also, come back to HNHH for the latest news and updates on Post Malone.

