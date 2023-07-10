Post Malone is back to business. He just kicked off his “If Y’all Weren’t Here, I’d Be Crying” Tour, which started in Noblesville, IN. And according to the website Setlist.fm, the tour’s setlist is a doozy, with Posty playing all of his hits. Even with a new album coming out later this summer, titled Austin, he’s looking back on his already prolific career with this tour. (Of course, the setlist could change once the album drops on July 28th from Mercury Records and Republic Records.)

The first two shows had plenty of crowd favorites: Post Malone began with “Better Now” and “Wow.” He then gets into “Zach And Codeine” before going to certified bangers “Psycho” and “Goodbyes.” “Hollywood Dreams / Comedown” (the “Hollywood Dreams” half only) is next, followed by “Mourning” and “I Like You (A Happier Song).” The setlist is 25 songs long, with songs in the middle, including “Rockstar,” “Feeling Whitney,” and “Circles.” The main list ends with the singles that started it all: “White Iverson” and “Congratulations.” The encore is a trio of Post Malone classics, starting with the instrumental of “Broken Whiskey Glass” and ending with “Sunflower” and “Chemical.”

Read more: Post Malone Shows Off His Dance Moves On Instagram

Post Malone’s Tour & Upcoming Album

The setlist is a beast, as well as a testament to Posty’s incredible workload. He’s put out plenty of music, and his fans should be pleased with the tour setlist. He leaves nothing on the cutting room floor, opting to play all of the songs that launched him into superstardom. And he still had room to throw in two new cuts, “Overdrive” and “Enough Is Enough.”

As for the album, Austin totes another 17 tracks for us to listen to during the summer. It includes previously released singles “Chemical” and “Mourning.” He’s already performing some of this tracklist in his tour’s setlist, so social media will be the area to watch for snippets of his live performances of new material. Once more, we’re looking at another Post Malone summer, and fans are definitely here for it.

Read more: Hundreds Of Post Malone’s Raising Cane’s Collector’s Cups Stolen From Restaurant

[Via] [Via] [Via]

Post Malone’s “If You Weren’t Here, I’d Be Crying” Setlist: