Saweetie Wore $25 Million At Oscars Afterparty, She Claims While Showing Off Her Look

Saweetie is a priceless entertainer, but that doesn't mean that she's not excited about flexing cash every once in a while. Moreover, she recently took to Instagram Live to show off, according to her, the $25 million look that she wore to Vanity Fair's Oscars afterparty last night (Sunday, March 10). The rapper donned a stunning and sparkly dress which was as seemingly diamond-encrusted as the various rings, bracelets, and necklaces that she wore. Overall, she definitely killed the look, and it's a perfect one for her to indulge in her "Richtivities." Even on one of entertainment's biggest nights with a lot of other superstars, nobody could dim the 30-year-old's light.

Furthermore, as an incredibly hard worker in many more areas than just music, she knows the true value of what she wore last night. But Saweetie also wants to set the record straight when it comes to her self-worth and that of her artistry. For example, her recent comments on the long wait for her album during an interview resulted in many people and outlets making false assumptions about what she meant. The Icy Girl clapped back at the idea that she's not putting out music because there's little interest from fans and audiences, and here's what she actually said about this topic.

Saweetie Shows Off $25 Million Outfit For Oscars Bash

"I just feel like nobody was caring about my music," Saweetie said of her team and those around her at the time. "To me, music is sacred. It’s coming from your spirit. You can’t just go finish an album in a week. That’s why it’s taking me so long. That’s why I haven’t dropped an album yet, I don’t mean to dampen the mood.

"I was told I should twerk more on my Instagram," she continued. "I was told that my voice was very boring, that I rapped too monotone and needed more energy. And I was told that I needed to share more of my life on the internet. I’m going to twerk when I want to. That’s not going to be my marketing. And if that’s what you truly love to do, then empower yourself through that." For more news and the latest updates on Saweetie, keep checking in with HNHH.

