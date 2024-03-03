Saweetie Hits Back At Misrepresentation Of Her Album Delay Interview

Saweetie hit out at an X account that misrepresented a recent interview she gave to Allure. "Who paying y'all", she asked of My Mixtapez, which claimed she was delaying her album due to "no one caring about her music". What Saweetie had actually said was she felt no one around her, i.e. on her team at her label, cared about the music she was making. “I just feel like nobody was caring about my music. To me, music is sacred. It’s coming from your spirit. You can’t just go finish an album in a week. That’s why it’s taking me so long. That’s why I haven’t dropped an album yet. I don’t mean to dampen the mood,” she told the outlet.

Elsewhere in the interview, she claimed that during the early years of her career, music execs told her to twerk more because her voice was flat. “I was told I should twerk more on my Instagram. I was told that my voice was very boring - I was told that I rapped too monotone and needed more energy. And I was told that I needed to share more of my life on the internet. I’m going to twerk when I want to. That’s not going to be my marketing. And if that’s what you truly love to do, then empower yourself through that,” the rapper claimed.

Saweetie Claps Back At "Richtivities" Haters

Meanwhile, Saweetie has no time for those hating on her new track "Richtivities". "yall support a lot of mid music maybe I’ll fit in 💋," the rapper wrote in response to someone calling "good looking" but having "mid" music. Furthermore, she took issue with people calling her out for never having "struggled" as she said "Richtivities" was inspired by music that made her "hustle harder". "praying u have more discernment since u believe everything u see 🤞🏽," she replied to one critic. "Part time receptionist, part time jordan ambassador, part time coder, part time waitress, created my clothing line MMM & successfully ran it by myself. What’s this called then?" she shot back at another.

"Richtivities" dropped after being teased by the rapper last month. Saweetie posted up poolside to preview her new track. The hook ("I'm doing rich sh-t") played on repeat as the rapper vibed in pleated corset top and dark pants. From what is heard, the track has Saweetie's classic pointed vocals and hard, hype-style beat. Fans online seemed pretty pumped for the track. "I kinda like it her music b gettin me hyped when i b doin my makeup & she talkin dat pretty b shi shes not the most lyrical obviously but it b a cool lil vibe," one person said. However, not everyone was digging the track. "I want Saweetie to go back to her style during 2019. That icy girl/boujee girl flow was EVERYTHING," another commenter countered.

