Sexyy Red Starts A Twitter Twerk Train, Teases New Music

Sexyy Red has been busy on social media as of late. In a pair of posts this week, the rapper riled up her fanbase in a number of ways. First Red began a "twerk thread", encouraging fans to post their own twerking videos below hers. People responded ecstatically, quickly filling the replies with bouncing booty. However, Red also teased that she had new music on the way to get her musical 2024 underway.

Of course, Red twerking is nothing new. Last year, she joined the Penn State whiteout at Beaver Stadium. In a brief clip shared by Daily Loud, Red shakes her ass as the announcer hypes up the sold-out stadium. Adhering to the tradition of a whiteout game, Red had donned a white jacket and pants along with a blonde wig. While Red might be from St. Louis, it's clear that she couldn't resist hitting up the Nittany Lions for their annual event. With Red in attendance, Penn State shut out a hapless Iowa side 31-0.

Sexyy Red's NSFW Baby Shower Goes Viral, Rapper Drops More Throwback Content

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JULY 21: American rapper Sexyy Redd performs onstage during day one of Rolling Loud Miami at Hard Rock Stadium on July 21, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, she also went viral for her NSFW baby shower antics. The rapper posed for photos at the hood-themed event with an unidentified man crouched behind her. The goal was to achieve a simulation of "a-- eating". “Mybad if my booty stank” 😂 #babyshowertings," Red captioned the post. Red faced mixed reactions to the images, as her divisiveness continued to perpetuate.

Elsewhere, Red also posted some throwback beats on social media. "Yall ain’t know I made this too?" Red wrote on X along with a video of her vibing with a joint to her track "Slob on my Ckat". The 2021 track is very much part of Red's pre-breakout catalog. However, most people in her comments simply affirmed that they were indeed aware of the song. Previously, Red had reacted to images from her high school graduation going viral on social media.

