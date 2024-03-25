Saweetie & Punjabi Rapper Diljit Donsanjh Create Multi-Cultural Fireworks On "Khutti"

Saweetie is looking to make a strong comeback in 2024. As her fans eagerly wait for her to drop her first project since 2021, she is here to deliver a fun cross-culture collaboration. Saweetie is teaming up with Punjabi rapper Diljit Donsanjh for "Khutti." This track has all the implications of a summer banger and it is well on its way to being a hit.

In its first few days being out, Saweetie and Diljit have already racked up over 3.1 million views on YouTube. That alone tells you right away that is having a global impact. For those who do not listen to him, Donsanjh has been releasing music for about 16 years. With 20 projects and a massive number of singles, he is certainly a star in India.

Listen To "Khutti" By Diljit Dosanjh & Saweetie

"Khutti" is going to do wonders for Saweetie, especially if her album does not drop this year. "Richtivities" is not a bad single by any means. But this one figures to be her biggest hit of the year. Be sure to check out the first-ever collaboration and the music video above.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new single, "Khutti," by Saweetie and Diljit Donsanjh? Is she on a solid run of tracks right now in your opinion, why or why not? Is this one of her better songs as of late, why or why not? Does this want to make you check out Diljit's work?

Quotable Lyrics:

In the Chanel, you passing thе test

Walkin' the room like hot as s***

I-I-I got bundles in my Birkin, I got lip gloss in my Louis

I could sing your favorite rapper to my little goopy

(Khoon 'ch ubaal jiven aag aa Potash 'ch) Looking like the one, I am like [?]

(Phool ni aa jehde ni tu rakhengi glass 'ch) Steps in India, let me get my visa, visa

