Joe Budden Addresses Rumors That Drake Is Trying "Box Out" His Podcast From Beef Talk, Reacts To "Taylor Made Freestyle"

Every corner of the rap community continues to be captivated by the civil war going on right now. One prominent figure that has been enjoying the war of words has been Joe Budden. The rapper turned podcaster has been reacting and giving his two cents on the situation as of late. His most recent discussion was around "Push Ups" and his favorite bar. But a new clip from the Joe Budden podcast has now surfaced for the "Taylor Made Freestyle." At the start of the snippet, the New Yorker was clearly hyped to be back in the podcast studio.

Before him and the crew got into the recent diss though, the panel wanted to address some chatter that Drake was trying to "box them out" of the beef talk. Because "Taylor Made" came out on April 19 (a Friday), they were not able to react to it right away. However, Joe Budden made sure to be clear that if the diss was essentially good enough, he would react to it ASAP. But the podcast crew decided to wait until they were scheduled to come back to give their thoughts. They also did not come in early because "Drake listens to [Joe Budden] more than Kendrick does."

Joe Budden Gives His Thoughts On "Taylor Made Freestyle" By Drake

With that out of the way, what about their thoughts on the freestyle? Well, Joe and the crew thoroughly enjoyed it. They appreciated the aspect of incorporating AI verses from Snoop Dogg and Tupac. Additionally, they thought the beat was excellent and Budden even went as far as to say that Drake was a "genius" for this. They believe that Drake is just taunting K-Dot right now, but he that does have some serious "venom" ready to go when Lamar eventually responds.

What are your thoughts on Joe Budden and his response to Drake's "Taylor Made Freestyle?" Are you surprised that he has so much praise for the track? What freestyle have you been enjoying more and why? How do you feel about Drake using AI for second diss? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Joe Budden and Drake. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on around the music world.

