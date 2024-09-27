Young Thug And Nigo Talk Luxury On "Dope Boy" Ahead Of Nigo's Third Album

Legendary fashion designer Nigo is dipping his toes back into the music world. In 2022, he released I Know Nigo!, a DJ Khaled -like compilation album with some of the biggest names in hip-hop. Tyler, The Creator , A$AP Rocky, Pusha T , and Pharrell are among the names who appeared on that project. Now, Nigo appears to be continuing to work with hip-hop's superstars. "Dope Boy," the lead single from his upcoming third album, features Young Thug . The track, which is produced by Wheezy, finds Thug in familiar territory.

Young Thug’s performance on "Dope Boy" highlights aspects of his signature style, but it's not quite a trademark Thug track. It is much less of a melodic performance from Thug and more of a focused rap effort from the Atlanta superstar. Lyrically, he touches on themes of luxury, family, and street life. Those topics are not new ground for Thug, but it's a punchy track that sounds good. It's also a quick track, as it's only one verse and runs for just over 90 seconds. As Young Thug continues to battle a racketeering case in Georgia, a new album is probably the least of his worries right now. However, a strong appearance on Nigo's upcoming work should be enough to keep fans somewhat happy while they wait for a verdict in the longest trial in state history. For now, stream the latest offering from Nigo and Thug below.