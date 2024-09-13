Joey Bada$$ & Chloe Have Questions About Love On "TELL ME"

Joey and Chloe want to know what the deal is.

Joey Bada$$ has been a busy guy as of late, but not really in terms of his solo music career. He was on set quite a bit for 50 Cent's Power franchise. Additionally, he's been lending his talents to other artists work as far as features go. In the last year he's been working alongside names such as Rome Streetz, Erick the Architect, Conway the Machine, IDK, and more. That all changes today, though, because Joey Bada$$ is back with "TELL ME". It follows up on two previous solo releases which are "Fallin'" and "Passports & Suitcases" featuring KayCyy.

Both further develop Joey's sensual/R&B side, something he's been honing for the last couple of years. He's got some real hits when he goes in this direction sonically and lyrically, and "TELL ME" could be the next one to do so. This time around, the New Yorker is working with another new collaborator Chloe Bailey, the sister of Halle Bailey. They have some great chemistry over the pounding lowkey beat, and show it by adlibbing for each other, splitting a verse, and singing the chorus together. Throughout the cut, both are asking their respective partners what kind of situation they're in romantically. It's a theme that is sure to resonate with all of the hopeless romantics out there and we are vibing with it as well. Hear why below.

"TELL ME" - Joey Bada$$ & Chloe

