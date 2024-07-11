Destroy Lonely Pendant Can Now Be Yours Thanks To New $50K eBay Listing

Apparently, Destroy Lonely lost the diamond piece after it fell off during a recent concert, and you have a chance to be its new owner.

Destroy Lonely has a lot of jewelry, so we're sure that when he reportedly lost his upside-down diamond cross pendant during his Rolling Loud Europe performance, he didn't flinch too much. But one man's trash might become another man's treasure, as someone found his pendant and put it up for sale on eBay for $50K. However, it seems like this listing for the "Luv 4 Ya" rapper's ice disappeared as of writing this article, so maybe somebody bought it, the seller took it down, or they got called out on cap enough. Regardless, it's wild to see these alleged possessions come up online, and in this case, especially so soon after the Vienna show went down.

But Destroy Lonely has much more important matters to attend, such as domestic abuse allegations against him that recently surfaced online. "Everybody who know me in real life knows this aint facts or me im not proving myself to the internet or no woman," he wrote in a since-deleted Twitter rant denying these claims and accusing his former partner of subjecting him to violence. These remain just allegations at press time, and little else emerged about the supposed situation since it initially blew up. We'll see if the rest of 2024 holds any more developments in this regard.

Destroy Lonely's Pendant Allegedly Goes Up For Sale On eBay

"Cry baby a** n***a," Destroy Lonely's ex-girlfriend said of him as she revealed her claims. "Mad over Lucki you verbally abused me for an entire 21 hr flight to Germany and when I finally snapped and hit you choked me and and then called my mom to play victim. Cracked my head open in Germany after pushing me into a bed frame and then threw all my s**t in the hallway ….. all because i was tired and didn’t want to get up at that exact second to roll a blunt.

"On [Playboi Carti's] birthday last I wore a white dress for HIM," Destroy Lonely's accuser continued about his Opium label mate. "He loved it. Then the second we get around carti he go tell me I embarrass him Im wore that dress so carti could see my p***y then called me a wh*re about it for months. N***a you are embarrassing tf."

