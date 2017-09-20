destroy
- MusicMachine Gun Kelly Destroys Fan's Autograph After Signing ItMGK trashed a drum head that a fan asked him to sign.By Alex Zidel
- SneakersVans Sues Target For Jacking Their "Old Skool" Sneaker DesignThe classic "Old Skool" silhouette established in 1977.By Devin Ch
- SocietyBanksy Destroys "Girl With A Balloon" Painting After It Sells For $1.2 Million: WatchThe iconic Banksy painting self-destructed moments after it was purchased at a live-auction. He was nowhere in sight when it occurred.By Devin Ch
- MusicJanet Jackson Targeted: Les Moonves "Obsessed" With Killing Her CareerThe media industry head was on a witch-hunting type of tip following her Super Bowl performance.By Zaynab
- Music VideosDenzel Curry Powers Up In The "Ultimate [Remix]" VideoDenzel Curry finally drops the video for "Ultimate"By Matthew Parizot
- EntertainmentBlac Chyna Says The Kardashians Are Out To "Destroy Her" In Legal SagaBlac Chyna has some choice words about the Kardashians following the latest chapter in their legal drama. By Matt F
- SocietyDonald Trump's UN Speech Takes Aim At "Rocket Man" Kim Jong UnDonald Trump's combative speech causes murmurs at the United Nations.By Matt F