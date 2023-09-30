Erica Mena Says Mona Scott-Young’s Trying To “Save Face” Amid Slur Controversy

At the end of August, Erica Mena got into a verbal altercation with Spice on an episode of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta. Things went South after Spice claimed Mena's son "hates" her, and Mena flipped a table. She then went off on Spice, telling her that she "should have died" amid her recent, nearly-fatal hospitalization. What got people's attention the most, however, was the fact that Mena repeatedly called Spice a "blue monkey."

Mena's use of the slur then led to a great deal of backlash for the reality star. Eventually, she was even fired from the next season of the show. Earlier this week, Mena called out MTV producers for continuing to film with her for a short while after the altercation aired. Producer Mona Scott-Young later commented on her concerns on Way Up With Angela Yee, and it doesn't look like Mena was a fan of her response.

Mona Scott-Young Claims She Isn't Behind Cuts Anymore

"That machine is self-sustaining," Scott-Young explained, suggesting that she's no longer involved with cuts on the show. "I am not in the field, and I know it's hard for people to understand that. Which is why, you know, it's like a double-edged sword right?" Mena responded to the clip with some shade, bringing light to a post Scott-Young made on Instagram earlier this month. Scott-Young's post was a simple black backdrop along with the word "handled." According to Mena, this was simply Scott-Young's attempt to make herself look better amid the controversy.

"Sooo @monascottyoung your saying that fake Olivia Pope post wasn't you 'handling' anything. Just you desperately trying to save face just like the network is," Mena wrote. "Got it." What do you think of Erica Mena's response to Mona Scott-Young's statement on her firing? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Erica Mena.

