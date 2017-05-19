mona scott-young
- TVMona Scott-Young Net Worth 2023: What Is The "Love & Hip Hop" Creator Worth?Charting Mona Scott-Young's ascent: From NYC's rhythms to entertainment royalty, explore the saga of a media magnate and her enduring legacy.By Jake Skudder
- TVErica Mena Says Mona Scott-Young's Trying To "Save Face" Amid Slur ControversyAccording to Scott-Young, she's no longer "in the field."By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureJussie Smollett's Directorial Debut "B-Boy Blues" Lands At BET+The LGBTQIA+ Hip Hop love story is the film adaptation of an applauded 1990s novel.By Erika Marie
- TV50 Cent & Mona Scott-Young Are Teaming Up For "Hip Hop Homicides" SeriesVan Lathan will serve as the host of 50 Cent and Mona-Scott Young's upcoming series, "Hip Hop Homicide." By Aron A.
- TVTommie Lee Reveals Sexy Teaser To Reality Series "Tommie Sh*t"Tommie Lee also shared that "Tommie Sh*t" is produced by "Love & Hip Hop" mogul Mona Scott-Young & former "Basketball Wives" star Tami Roman.By Erika Marie
- GramJoseline Hernandez Announces Documentary & People Are NervousJoseline Hernandez is creating a two-hour, tell-all documentary about her life, and it seems that not everyone is excited that she's getting personal with the public.By Erika Marie
- NewsJoseline Hernandez Talks Racy New Reality Show & Dishes On Her Man Ballistic BeatsThe Puerto Rican Princess is back with a vengeance.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureChrissy Lampkin Isn't Worried About Marrying Jim Jones: "It's Not A Priority Anymore"The couple has been together for 15 years.By Erika Marie
- EntertainmentTami Roman Inks Deal With Mona Scott-Young For "Tami Ever After" SpecialThe duo is set to develop a number of shows together.By Erika Marie
- MusicCardi B Originally "Discovered" By Lee Daniels At "Star" TV Show AuditionCardi B might not be Cardi B without Daniels.By Zaynab
- MusicCardi B, Migos, Meek Mill, Lil Yachty, & More Show Out For QC Head "Pee's" BirthdayMany of hip-hop's A-listers were in attendance at Pee's birthday party.By Alex Zidel
- TVSafaree Samuels Compares Mona Scott-Young To OprahSafaree shows Mona Scott-Young some love.By Matt F
- HNHH TVSahbabii: "SANDAS" Re-Release, Reality Show With Mona Scott-Young & MoreSahbabii reveals his family has been discussing a reality TV show with Mona Scott-Young, and tells us about the upcoming re-release of "S.A.N.D.A.S."By Rose Lilah