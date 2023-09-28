Erica Mena Claims People “Want To Be Offended” By Slur Controversy

At the end of last month, Erica Mena got hit with some major backlash after her argument with Spice on Love & Hip Hop Atlanta got out of hand. The two of them got into it at a restaurant, and Spice ended up telling Mena that her son "hates" her. This resulted in Mena flipping a table, before calling Spice a "blue monkey."

Countless viewers called Mena out for her use of the slur, and ultimately, she was kicked off of the show. Though MTV cut ties with Mena amid the backlash, they continued filming for a short time after the debacle took place. Some footage of Mena discussing the incident with her castmates has been making its rounds online, showing Mena claiming that people just "want to be offended" by her comment.

Erica Mena Claims She's "Just As Black" As L&HH Castmates

In the clip, Mena claims that she went off on Spice because she brought up her son. Yandy Smith then explains to her that her attempt to offend Spice managed to offend everybody of African descent. "No, It's you guys that want to be offended by it. It has nothing to do with you," Mena responds. "It is 2023. Why as minorities are we comparing ourselves to that?" she asks. Mena then went on to defend her decision to pop off on Spice. She also seemed to defend her use of the term, however, she quickly circled back to clarify her statement.

"The b*tch crossed the line, she violated me by coming for my son, and I would do it all over [again] if she does it again," Mena says. Smith then asks her what she meant by "do it all over again," wondering if she meant using the slur. "I didn't say I would say the same thing," she clarified. Later in the clip, she says, "I'm Puerto Rican and Dominican. I have Black in my family, I have Black children, I married a Black man." She continues, "There's not a racist bone in my f*cking body, I'm just as Black as probably all of you." What do you think of Mena's recent comments? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Erica Mena.

